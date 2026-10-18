I am writing to give you a heads-up about changes coming to this publication.

When I started this newsletter, I focused on exposing and breaking down media misinformation, falsehoods, propaganda campaigns and biased attacks. That is where the name Fake News Exposed came from, after all. This publication quickly expanded to include legal analysis, along with news, political analysis and commentary. As the range of material being published grew, the name Fake News Exposed quickly seemed too narrowly focused.

After much thought and deliberation, this publication is being rebranded. The range of topics and analysis provided in this publication will expand and the look of the publication will change.

As part of the expansion, you will see:

New logos, slogans and visual identity

New artwork

Revamped formatting and layout

A greater variety of issues and topics covered

Guest contributors and more

These changes are designed to better reflect the broader scope of the material published, while keeping the same straightforward approach you have come to expect — clear writing, sourced analysis and a focus on facts rather than narrative. Breakdowns of fake news will still be provided, as well as legal analysis, political commentary and news.



Your subscription will not be interrupted. You will continue to receive posts as usual and paid subscribers will retain full access to the archive and all paid subscriber-only content. The only thing changing is the packaging and the breadth of what will be covered going forward.



In the coming days, the new name and look will appear and more details will be shared with you. Be on the lookout for emails with the new look and new name to appear in your inbox. In the meantime, as always, I appreciate your readership and your support.



Thank you,



Daniel R. Street

October 18, 2026