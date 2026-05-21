Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Democrats Aren’t Just Woke. They Surrendered to Third World Leftists.

A profound realignment has overtaken the Democratic Party. It replaces a homegrown obsession with American black-and-white racial rancor for an imported, anti-Western ideology that threatens civilized society.

Third-worldism refers to an ideological shift toward solidarity with the Global South. It employs anti-imperialist, anti-colonial, and decolonization frameworks. These critique Western institutions, capitalism, and alliances such as U.S. support for Israel. It elevates internationalist causes like unconditional Palestinian rights, arms embargoes, and narratives of Western oppression.

Democrats have shifted by elevating figures like Zohran Mamdani, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar. They center themselves on Gaza activism. They channel energy from third-world immigrant and diaspora communities toward Global South priorities.