Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Democrats Only Care About Motivating Their Radical Base, Not “Affordability”

On April 16, in the quiet suburbs of northern New Jersey, something raw and revealing happened.

Left-wing activist Analilia Mejia stormed to victory in the special election for the 11th congressional district, crushing Republican Joe Hathaway by nearly 20 points with roughly 60 percent of the vote:

This was a loud, unmistakable signal that woke ideology still thrills the Democratic base, even in a district where families are being crushed by costs their own party helped create.

Mejia did not run as a pragmatic problem-solver focused on sky-high rents or property taxes. She campaigned as a full-throated champion of the hard left.

She demanded the adoption of a host of far left, radical policies and positions, including:

The outright abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Medicare for All, with no private insurance allowed

A $25 federal minimum wage

Student debt cancellation

Heavy new taxes on wealth

She labeled ICE detention centers as crimes against humanity

She accused Israel of genocide in Gaza

These positions placed her squarely in the orbit of Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and NYC’s new leftist mayor, Zohran Mamdani. As the New York Post reported:

Democratic voters in this New York City-area seat rewarded her anyway. The contest turned on national progressive priorities and fierce opposition to the Donald J. Trump administration, not on concrete plans to fix housing or grocery bills for local families.

Her margin was massive but not explosive.

Meija Outperformed Kamala Harris with Hispanics, but dropped among Jewish Voters

Mejia outperformed Kamala Harris’s 2024 showing in the district by about 11 points, yet the result fell short of the dramatic swings Democrats posted in other recent special elections. Low turnout, dominated by heavy early and mail voting in a safely blue area, produced the outcome.

Gains were especially pronounced in majority-Hispanic communities such as Dover, where Mejia posted a 44-point win, 30 points stronger than Harris achieved. In contrast, her support softened in areas with larger Jewish populations, including Millburn and Livingston, where disdain for her anti-Israel views narrowed Democratic margins.

The pattern was clear: woke fervor mobilized the core Democratic electorate far more than any serious appeal to affordability.

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Democrats falsely claim “affordability” will be their midterm message

Democrats nonetheless insist affordability will be their defining message for the midterms. The Guardian reported on the strategy:

They speak of lowering costs for health care, housing, groceries, and energy while positioning themselves as champions of working families.

Yet the numbers expose the emptiness of that claim. Even among Democrats, polling shows affordability does not rank as the top priority. Many voters within the party care more about boutique lefty crusades. The affordability talk is mostly theater. It is convenient rhetoric broken out for campaigns, particularly in swing areas, while the real energy flows toward woke dogmas.

New Jersey proves the point with brutal clarity.

For more than two decades the state of New Jersey has lived under unbroken Democratic control of the legislature and most local governments. The result is one of the most punishingly unaffordable environments in America. New Jersey features the nation’s highest property taxes, median home prices exceeding $540,000 with continued upward pressure, and rents that force more than half of tenants to spend over 30 percent of their income on housing.

Overregulation, restricted housing supply, and glacial development approvals have driven working families, teachers, and young professionals out or into financial strain.

The state is sliding deeper into recessionary trouble. February brought a sharp loss of 10,300 jobs that erased earlier gains. Projected real GDP growth sits at a meager 0.8 percent, well below the national average. The unemployment rate hovers near 5.1 to 5.2 percent amid labor force shrinkage.

These are not abstract statistics. They are the direct, predictable harvest of the same leftist policies Mejia celebrates: heavy regulation, expansive government intervention, and a stubborn refusal to pursue market reforms that expand supply and ease burdens.

Democrats built this affordability crisis through decades of one-party rule. Then, with stunning gall, they campaign against the very pain they inflicted.

Their approach to the broader economy follows the same script. Heavy regulation, demands to abolish ICE, wealth taxes, aggressive mandates, and cultural battles raise compliance costs, restrict supply, and divert attention from real solutions. Policies like rent controls and demand-boosting subsidies without production growth only worsen scarcity and inflation.

Affordability becomes a rhetorical tool, not a governing priority.

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The NJ Special Election should haunt the GOP

The New Jersey special election should haunt every serious GOP strategist. In a state hollowed out by decades of Democratic dominance, where families stagger under crushing taxes and vanishing opportunity, voters still chose the very party responsible for their hardship.

Democrats manufactured unaffordability, then turned around and campaigned against it with righteous fury. That hypocrisy carries real, grinding consequences for ordinary Americans trapped in the wreckage of left-wing experiments.

If Republicans treat the coming “affordability” barrage as anything other than the disingenuous slop it is, they will watch the same trick succeed again in November. Woke ideology shall masquerade as compassion while the cost of living keeps rising and American lives keep crumbling.

Democrats, hellbent on absolute control over Capitol Hill, will have manipulated just enough swing voters to secure victory. Meanwhile, rank-and-file members of the blue team will have voted a straight ticket to further woke governance, no matter how steep the cost.

The warning from New Jersey could not be louder or clearer. Ignore it at the country’s peril.

What happened on April 16 is not an anomaly. It is a mirror held up to the Democratic Party’s soul. Even as families pack up and flee the state’s suffocating taxes and regulations, even as grocery bills devour paychecks and young couples abandon dreams of homeownership, the blue base still thrills to the language of abolition, redistribution, and grievance.

Mejia’s landslide did not happen despite the affordability crisis. It happened because, for nearly all woke lefties, ideology has become identity. Economic pain is secondary when the real fight is cultural and tribal. Democrats have mastered the art of campaigning against the very conditions they create, and a disturbingly large share of their voters are willing to play along.

This is not political theater

Republicans cannot afford to treat this as mere political theater. The “affordability” message Democrats will hammer in the midterms is a false flag, waved by those lip-syncing concern for working families. Beneath the rhetoric lies the same unyielding commitment to open borders, wealth taxes, regulatory strangulation, and cultural toxicity that turned New Jersey into a cautionary tale.

If Republicans fail to expose this hypocrisy with unrelenting clarity, they will watch the same voters who suffer most under left-wing governance deliver the decisive margins that keep the architects of their misery in power.

New Jersey’s 11th district has spoken. Republicans must decide whether they will listen—or neglect to acknowledge what took place right before their eyes and ears. There is no excuse for falling into the blue “affordability” trap. The Democrats must be recognized for what they actually bring to the table and treated accordingly.

At a time like this, with the November stakes so high, nothing else will do.

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