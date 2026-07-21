On Thursday, July 16, 2026, President Trump delivered a Prime Time address to the American people about profound issues with the integrity of American elections. (Watch the address here.) The President’s address coincided with the declassification and release of extensive previously classified documents highlighting vulnerabilities in electronic voting systems, election interference by China, voter registration fraud and non-citizens and illegal aliens on voter rolls. (The released documents may be found here.) I am still reviewing the documents and will probably write about those in the future, but good articles on the explosive revelations contained in the released documents may be found here, here and here.

The nature of the President’s public address called for widespread broadcast by responsible media, yet in a breathtaking display of leftist bias, most Fake News Media broadcasters refused to air the President’s Prime Time address, proving yet again what the media refuses to report is often as important as the misinformation they spread. Yet again, the Fake News Media show they are “the enemy of the people.”

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Fake News Media Refuse to Air Presidential Address

The President of the United States rarely addresses the people of this Country in Prime Time. When the President does address the nation directly during the evening hours of the week (8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time), it is ordinarily a “big deal.” The address by President Trump on July 16, 2026 is a good example. In the address, supported by the declassified document release, President Trump highlighted findings made by the American Intelligence Community and federal law enforcement confirming:

CIA findings that the Venezuelan government possessed the capability to manipulate some American electronic voting systems (used by multiple states)

CIA assessments that China compromised the voter files of over 200 million Americans

CIA assessments that China interfered in the 2020 election against President Trump and in favor of candidate Joseph Biden

Thousands of fraudulent or unlawful voter registrations were submitted in one county alone in Michigan in 2020 by contractors working for the Democrats

That the Biden Justice Department stopped the investigation into the fraudulent or unlawful voter registrations in Michigan

Over 250,000 non-citizens are illegally registered to vote in just FOUR states

That American Intelligence agencies and federal law enforcement took steps to misrepresent the findings during President Trump’s first term and keep him and his Administration in the dark

CIA Director John Ratcliffe posted the following statement to social media about the revelations revealed by the President during the address:

This profound address and the stunning findings it revealed was not aired by Fake News Heavyweights ABC, NBC and CNN.

CNN Anchor’s Excuse for Not Airing the Address

Shortly before the President’s live address, CNN Anchor Kaitlin Collins shared the Fake News outlet’s reason for not airing the address:

I wrote four books and dozens of articles about Fake News and CNN figures prominently in virtually every chapter of every book and every article I ever wrote. The biased, leftist misinformation spewed relentlessly by CNN is almost unparalleled. In my opinion, only The New York Times outpaces CNN when it comes to the sheer volume of misleading, biased, leftist propaganda they spread. For these Fake News hacks to claim President Trump (or anyone else, for that matter) has a “history of saying blatantly false things” about any topic is the height of hubris and dishonesty.

While CNN did not air President Trump’s address, it did pair Collins up with one of its “talking heads” (CNN’s John King) to literally trash the President’s address, despite the fact its viewers did not have the chance to watch it.

A couple of days later, news media watchdog, Media Research Center published a good breakdown of CNN’s journalistic malpractice:

What an embarrassing display of leftist propaganda masquerading as “reporting.”

In an apparent effort to excuse or spin its failure to air the President’s address, CNN’s Kaitlin Collins then claimed the network did not hear any complaints from the White House about its refusal to air the address:

You guessed it, that claim isn’t true. An entertaining article at Red State shows the White House “crushed” this false claim:

As the article notes:

Here is what Steven Cheung, the White House Director of Communications, had to say about CNN’s claim it did not hear any complaints from the White House:

The persistent misinformation spewed by CNN is reminiscent of author Elena Gorokhova’s quote from her book A Mountain of Crumbs about Soviet Russia’s endless use of misinformation:

The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying to us and we keep pretending to believe them.

One difference being, many of CNN’s dwindling viewers (the struggling network lost roughly 44% of its daily viewers over the last decade), are not “pretending” to believe CNN’s propaganda - they eat it up. Imagine how misinformed the people are who get their news from CNN. These people are fed leftist spin and misinformation about President Trump, current events and everything imaginable.

As Breitbart Senior Writer, John Nolte, observed in an article in February 2026, why should anyone “. . . believe anything that comes from CNN” after ten years of peddling hoaxes:

This is a pretty solid list of some of the hoaxes and misinformation spread by CNN. (I wrote about the majority of the hoaxes on this list.) CNN is Fake News in its lowest form.

I would do my readers a disservice if I did not point out that CNN is not alone when it comes to spreading misinformation about President Trump’s election integrity address from July 16, 2026. One Fake News Media outlet after another spread vile, biased drivel about it. A good article in Red State on Thursday, July 17, 2026, highlights some of the worst offenders:

Conclusion

The Fake News Media will do virtually anything within its power to prevent the American people from learning the truth about our elections. They will lie, spin and twist the truth. They will spread misinformation. They will also refuse to let the public hear from voices they disagree with, as they did in this case. Breaking down media misinformation and understanding it can be easy. Highlighting what the Fake News Media refuses to share is more problematic. It isn’t sexy. It isn’t as entertaining. And it can be more difficult. Rest assured, the information the Fake News Media won’t share or won’t allow the public to hear, see or evaluate is every bit as harmful as the misinformation they spew. Make no mistake about it.