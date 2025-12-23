More Wins by President Trump, His Administration and America
President Trump and his Administration notched more wins for America. Here are a few.
The Fake News Media is obsessed with spreading negative, even punitive, Fake News about President Trump and his Administration. Despite one stunning victory by the Trump Administration after another, the Fake News Media is all doom and gloom. (Keep in mind, when inflation was soaring, interest rates were soaring, foreigners were getting all of the jobs…