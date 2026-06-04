Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

National Polls Show Economic Pain, But President Trump’s Base is Locked in

For years, too many hardworking Americans saw solid careers vanish overseas while politicians urged young people onto costly college paths that often led nowhere. That pattern is finally breaking.

A fresh respect for skilled trades is taking root, driven by President Donald J. Trump’s focus on restoring dignity to American labor and creating real pathways to steady, well-paid work. This momentum offers genuine hope, directly extending the progress highlighted in the April Economic Report of the President (ERP), where targeted reforms aim to spark opportunity and strengthen families.

The change is already visible and accelerating.

This year, six in 10 members of Generation Z say they intend to enter skilled trades:

That is a big jump from under four in 10 just last year. Even half of those who finished four-year degrees are now turning toward these practical careers, marking the decline of the old “college-for-all” push that saddled so many with debt and disappointment.

Pay in the trades has caught up to or surpassed what many bachelor’s degrees deliver, while offering better job security than office roles in recent times. At the same time, 94 percent of contractors report struggling to find enough workers. That is finally driving wages upward and giving blue-collar Americans more bargaining power.

These shifts reflect policies that put American workers first.

Trump has pushed this revival with practical steps that open doors without piling on debt. He established a national target of more than one million new apprentices. He also fixed outdated government training systems.

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Through the Working Families Tax Cut Act, families can now use 529 "college" savings plan for trade certifications. Pell Grants have been broadened to cover skilled work. Businesses get full immediate write-offs on equipment purchases. Crucially, overtime earnings stay tax-free, delivering meaningful extra cash straight to paychecks.

The Education Department created the nation’s first Workforce Pell Grant initiative to speed Americans into high-demand fields:

The Labor Department handed out more than $229 million for apprenticeships in vital areas such as shipbuilding, defense manufacturing, and nuclear power, while starting programs that weave artificial intelligence training into traditional apprenticeships.

New rules direct these taxpayer-supported opportunities to citizens only, keeping illegal immigrants, and even lawful ones, out:

All of this builds on the earlier creation of apprenticeship.gov, which helps match workers, employers, and trainers across the country.

With factories and supply chains returning home under Trump’s trade and reshoring efforts, the need for trained hands is growing fast.

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Jobs in Skilled Trades are Growing Fast

Government forecasts point to hundreds of thousands of openings each year just for construction workers and electricians. Electrician jobs are expected to rise nine percent over the coming decade, while HVAC technician positions will grow at more than twice the average national rate. Major firms — from Google and Amazon to Apple, Meta, Home Depot, Lowe’s, BlackRock, and Carrier Global — have stepped up with funding and commitments to expand training programs. As President Trump highlighted in a recent news release:

This is not abstract policy talk. It is America rebuilding herself, by her own people and for her own people, restoring pride in work that keeps the lights on and the country strong.

These workforce successes fit into a larger strategy laid out in the ERP. Trump took office facing serious inherited problems. Inflation had reached 40 year peaks under Biden-Harris, eating away at real wages, especially for lower-middle and working-class Americans:

Meanwhile much of the headline job growth under Biden-Harris came from government spending rather than genuine private-sector strength. Illegal immigration had driven up housing prices and strained public resources.

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Trump Came in and Stopped the Bleeding

Under Trump, Republicans passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the biggest tax cut in U.S. history. It locked in and expanded earlier reforms from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Projections show this package will lift real GDP by 4.6 to 4.9 percent over four years, boost business investment between 7.3 and 10.2 percent, and raise average real wages by $4,000 to $7,200 per worker annually. A typical family with two children stands to gain between $7600 and $10,900 more in after-tax income each year:

Measures like no taxes on tips or overtime, a doubled Child Tax Credit, and broader relief aim to ease daily pressures. Deregulation removes 10 old rules for every new one. Abundant domestic energy, secure borders, and smarter trade deals are all working together to lower costs over time and shrink the deficit. Federal red ink dropped by $362 billion in 2025 compared with 2024, as private-sector job growth took the lead.

Despite All of These Efforts, the Polls Are Not Good on the Economy

Still, broader national surveys reveal that many Americans feel pinched by ongoing inflation and personal budgeting concerns.

The May Economist/YouGov poll showed Trump’s overall job approval at just 34 percent, with 63 percent believing the economy is worsening and a net approval rating on inflation sitting at a painful -43. A Fox News survey from May found only 29 percent approving of his economic handling, 71 percent disapproving, and overall approval at 39 percent. May’s Forbes/HarrisX poll similarly captured 37 percent approval on the economy and just 32 percent on inflation.

Pocketbook worries clearly remain a challenge heading into the fall.

Among Republicans the Polls Look Much Better

Among core Republican voters, however, commitment runs much deeper than short-term economic numbers, however ugly the statistics might be. A May 26-28 national poll of 910 self-identified Republican likely voters by the Democracy Institute found remarkable steadiness:

Seventy-nine percent believe Trump’s record on non-economic matters outweighs his economic performance.

Eighty-eight percent say his actions outside the economy still make him worthy of their support.

Eighty-six percent would vote primarily based on those non-economic strengths even if the economy stays subpar before November.

A striking 94 percent plan to turn out in the midterms mainly to back Trump himself rather than simply their local congressional candidate.

The Democracy Institute, started in 2006 by Patrick Basham, has built a track record for spotting voter currents that others miss. Especially “shy” supporters reluctant to speak openly. In 2016 it stood out by correctly projecting the Brexit Leave victory within roughly one point, and by forecasting Trump’s win when legacy media polls infamously underestimated his support in battleground areas.

As the host of News Sight, a current events show, and as the publisher of the finance newsletter Dr. Cotto’s Digest, I proudly worked with the Institute on this new poll. Republicans weigh immigration control, election integrity, and crushing wokeness heavily. These attitudes leave their party better positioned for the midterms than legacy media suggest.

Inside Elections’ May ratings show the GOP defending narrow majorities with structural advantages. Republicans enjoy a 220-215 House edge aided by redistricting and favorable maps. Meanwhile they command a 53-47 Senate lead where key defensive states like Iowa, Montana, and Texas offer breathing room. Even as Democrats aggressively target expensive seats.

The red base is energized and unified around President Trump.

His mix of tax relief that keeps more earnings in workers’ hands, training programs that lead to rising trade wages, deregulation that lowers business costs, and energy policies that aim for abundance provides its own direct answer to rising, or expensively plateaued, daily expenses.

The months ahead will reveal how widely this vision resonates, but for those who have always formed the GOP’s core, the path forward is clear and worth defending.

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