No, President Trump is NOT Defying the Supreme Court over Tariffs
President Trump is using different statutory authority for the tariffs after the recent SCOTUS ruling blocking tariffs under the IEEPA
On February 20, 2026, the United States Supreme Court ruled the tariffs imposed by President Trump to combat drug trafficking, as well as the reciprocal tariffs POTUS imposed to combat the trade deficit, were not authorized by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 50 U.S.C. §1701, et. seq., the federal statute President Trump relied upon when…