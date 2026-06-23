I wrote about the Democrat Party’s growing radical fringe a few times in the past. (See here, here and here, for a few examples). While the leftist radical takeover of the Democrat Party is slightly off topic from what this substack usually covers, I come back to this issue from time to time, because (1) it is fun to write about, (2) some of the craziness is actually entertaining and (3) people need to remember just how “far out” the leftist fringe of the Democrat Party became. Here are a few more examples for my readers.

Democrat Run City Council in Michigan Votes to Remove Anti-Crime Signs

The Democrat-controlled City Council in Ann Arbor, Michigan voted in December 2025 to remove 600 neighborhood watch signs from throughout the city claiming the signs are racist and exclusionary. The City Council’s resolution reflects:

The City of Ann Arbor allocated $18,000.00 for the removal of the signs. The Midwesterner published an article about the issue on December 17, 2025.

Fox News ran a story about the removal of the neighborhood watch signs a few months later:

Who knew “neighborhood watch” signs were racist and exclusionary? That is a new one on me. Seems like the only people who might pause at the sight of a “neighborhood watch” sign would be criminals. Tudor Dixon, former GOP candidate for Michigan governor, put it quite well in her quote in the Fox News article when she said:

“There was a time Democrats believed it took a village to raise a child, and now they believe that village is racist.”

Well said.

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Dem Sends Insane Fundraising Email After 3rd Trump Assassination Attempt

Former Democrat U.S. Representative Katie Porter is probably best known for her toxic personality and rudeness, but she should be equally well known for her radical political rhetoric and her willingness to never miss a fundraising opportunity.

Less than one day after the third unsuccessful assassination attempt on President Trump occurred at the White House Correspondent’s dinner in April 2026, Katie Porter, who was then in the middle of her unsuccessful run for California governor, sent out this fundraising email:

The foul language is obscured here. It was not obscured in the original.

Who in their right mind would send a vile fundraising email like this? What kind of person would think this insane email was a good idea? How did this get by her campaign staff? (Worse still, maybe her campaign consultants are just as unhinged as Katie Porter.)

As conservative columnist and political commentator Bethany Mandel observed on X:

You can bet if a Republican did something as stupid as this after an assassination attempt on former President Obama, the Fake News Media would go literally insane trying to shame, ridicule and cancel the person who did it and everyone associated with him or her.

On April 27, 2026, Townhall published a good article about Katie Porter’s vile fundraising email:

The article highlights more of the radical rhetoric spewed by Democrats against President Trump, including Porter’s email, and further notes, “. . . somehow Democrats will make themselves out to be the victims . . ..” No doubt about it.

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MA Dem State Senator Proposes Bill to Reduce Miles Traveled by Car

In 2025, a Democrat State Senator in Massachusetts sponsored a bill aimed at developing ways to reduce the use of public transportation, buses, personal automobiles and their emissions. The bill, Senate bill 2246, is entitled:

The bill would lead to the creation of an “intergovernmental coordinating council” whose job would be, among other things, to:

Did you see that? The council is to develop strategies to “. . . reduce statewide vehicle miles traveled . . .” through policies that “. . . reduce the need for personal vehicles.”

The Maine Wire published an informative article on the Massachusetts bill on April 13, 2026:

The Maine Wire article concludes by noting, “While the bill does not answer any immediate questions regarding enforcement, fines or mileage checks - it does lay the groundwork for future taxes and land use rules.” Sounds like a great idea eh? Do you think the climate alarmists would be willing to fine people for driving their cars “too much?” You better believe they would.

Climate change is the alter upon which many of the New Left worship. They climate change activists want everyone on Planet Earth to stop eating meat, have fewer children, recycle and avoid flying. Now they apparently want us to ditch the electric vehicles they have been pushing and get people to not drive at all. How long before these fanatics want to STOP people from driving? Time will tell, but it probably won’t be very long.

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Conclusion

To the leftist fringe of the modern Democrat Party, “neighborhood watch” organizations are “racist” and “exclusionary,” so elected Democrats do away with them. Leftist Democrat politicians fund raise using the vilest, most objectionable, radical rhetoric imaginable directed at POTUS within 24 hours of an assassination attempt. Some of them want to end automobiles too. The scariest part about this is no one, or virtually no one, in the Democrat Party even challenges these radicals. No one (that I know of at least) in the Democrat Party calls these extremists out or even distances themselves from these radical elements.

Thirty years ago, a Democrat President, Bill Clinton, signed the Defense of Marriage Act or DOMA which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman which passed Congress with massive majorities, with many prominent Democrats voting in favor of it, including then U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE), Senator Robert Byrd (D-WV), then U.S. Rep. Charles Schumer (D-NY) (now a U.S. Senator) and many others. In the 30 years since the passage of DOMA, the Democrat Party changed from a majority of its elected officials supporting DOMA to virtually all of them opposing it. Where do you think the Democrat Party will be in 30 more years? Judging by the examples listed above, no where good.