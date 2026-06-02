When the press stops treating facts as sacred and presses leftist propaganda to influence public opinion, Americans lose some of their ability to responsibly govern themselves.

A free press is indispensable to a free people. That point should not be controversial. The First Amendment does not protect the press because journalists are morally superior to everyone else, or because newspapers, networks, and digital platforms are entitled to public deference. The Constitution protects the press because a self-governing people must be able to obtain information, examine power, criticize officials, and debate public affairs without government control.

But the freedom of the press carries with it a civic obligation that is too often ignored: the obligation to treat facts seriously and tell the truth.

When reporting becomes careless, selective, emotionally manipulative, biased, dishonest or openly hostile to accuracy, the injury is not limited to the target of the story. The larger injury is to the public’s ability to govern itself. A Republic depends on citizens who can deliberate, disagree, persuade, and vote based on some shared understanding of reality. When major institutions train the public to react to narratives (in this case, leftist narratives) instead of facts, the Republic itself is undermined.