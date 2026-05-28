Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Sigma Certified Black Belt.

President Trump Delivers Bold Relief to American Families Through Trump RX Expansion

In a decisive move that directly attacks the crushing burden of prescription drug costs on working families, President Donald J. Trump has expanded TrumpRX.gov:

This platform now provides hard-pressed Americans with real transparency and meaningful choice on the generic medicines they use routinely. It cuts through years of Washingtonian failure and insurance industry games that kept prices artificially high for U.S. patients while foreign nations paid far less.

TrumpRx features more than 600 generic medications. Americans can now see the most competitive cash prices clearly, free from insurance middlemen interference. They compare those prices against their insurance co-pays with ease. Options at local pharmacies or via delivery programs become straightforward to evaluate.

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The platform integrates discounts from Amazon Pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs, and GoodRx. This fosters genuine competition among discount providers. Listed medications include atorvastatin for cholesterol management, clopidogrel as a blood thinner, lisinopril for high blood pressure, and metformin for diabetes.

The site focuses on practical, widely-used drugs while excluding controlled substances and certain high-risk medications that carry special FDA restrictions.

This generic expansion stands separate from the aggressive price cuts already achieved on high-cost branded drugs through Most-Favored-Nation agreements. Patients gain one reliable hub to shop smarter and challenge inflated costs:

The branded drug results demonstrate the power of this approach.

GLP-1 medications, among the highest spending categories in America, received major reductions. Ozempic monthly prices fell from $1,028 to an average of $350 and as low as $199 based on dosage. Injectable Wegovy dropped from $1,349 to the same average range, while the pill version reached as low as $149. Zepbound decreased from $1,088 to an average of $346 and as low as $299 depending on dosage.

These changes provide instant relief for millions facing chronic conditions.

Fertility medications deliver another clear victory for families. Many Americans pay these costs entirely out-of-pocket. Savings average over $2,000 per cycle. Gonal-F now costs as low as $168 per pen. Cetrotide fell sharply from $316 to $22.50. Ovidrel dropped from $251 to $84. These reductions remove a major financial obstacle for couples struggling with infertility.

The Regeneron agreement strengthens the initiative further. Praluent, a key cholesterol treatment, dropped from $537 to $225 for direct TrumpRx purchases. All new Regeneron drugs will carry Most-Favored-Nation prices going forward. Most powerfully, Regeneron’s gene therapy Otarmeni for rare genetic deafness comes at zero cost to American families:

This treatment received fast-track FDA approval through a new national priority voucher system. Children who need it can now access the chance to hear without financial ruin for their parents.

These outcomes flow from consistent, forceful leadership. Here is a brief outline of the decisive actions taken by President Trump to make prescription medications more affordable:

Trump signed the key executive order on May 12, 2025 that ordered alignment of U.S. drug prices with those paid in peer nations.

President Trump sent formal letters to 17 leading manufacturers on July 31 demanding action. Deals now exist with every one of them. They represent 86 percent of the branded drug market.

The first agreement with Pfizer arrived September 30.

Nine additional agreements followed December 19.

TrumpRx launched February 5, 2026.

The Regeneron deal marked the 17th victory on April 23.

A critical trade deal with the United Kingdom on December 1, 2025 raised their net prices on new drugs by 25 percent, forcing them to contribute fairly to innovation costs instead of freeloading on American research.

President Trump secured a pledge from Regeneron to pump $27 billion in U.S. research, development, and manufacturing by 2029. (This commitment more than doubles their American biologic production capacity.

The result is $448 billion in total pharmaceutical investments secured under Trump within 15 months. These commitments strengthen domestic supply chains and reward companies that put American patients first.

Trump calls on Congress to pass the Great Healthcare Plan without delay. That legislation would make Most-Favored-Nation savings permanent, cut insurance premiums, hold major insurers responsible, increase overall transparency, and allow health plans to cover TrumpRx purchases.

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Democrats who obstruct this reform own the continued pain felt by families. Their repeated blocks of meaningful healthcare fixes reveal deep hypocrisy, especially after years of promising solutions while protecting the broken status quo that harms ordinary people. Their resistance carries real, painful consequences for patients who cannot afford delays.

This America First strategy on domestic economics stands essential as November’s midterms approach.

Republican officials should emphasize Trump’s achievements nonstop. GOP voters must recognize how the President delivers concrete results on healthcare, an issue where his approval remains weak despite an outstanding focus on actions over rhetoric. His reforms ease budgets, strengthen families, and reduce long-term strain on public programs through smarter negotiations rather than endless spending.

The old system forced Americans to subsidize low foreign prices while paying top dollar at home. Establishment voices insisted change was impossible. Trump dismantled that lie through executive power and direct pressure.

TrumpRx’s growth to generics extends relief to daily medications that touch nearly every household. Transparency pressures the entire supply chain toward lower costs. Patients now compare options openly instead of accepting whatever middlemen dictate.

Every listed price cut ties directly to these negotiated agreements and platform features. Chronic illness sufferers, fertility-challenged couples, and parents of children with rare conditions receive tangible help. The zero-cost Otarmeni therapy carries special emotional weight. It proves policy can produce human victories that endure.

Republicans who campaign on these facts demonstrate they understand voter priorities on household costs. This approach rejects bureaucratic expansion while correcting genuine market failures through leverage. More companies continue joining. Additional drugs will roll onto the platform. Relief expands.

The expansion of TrumpRx signals a deeper change. Government here removes obstacles instead of creating them. Americans gain tools to control their own healthcare decisions. Prices become visible. Choices multiply. Competition increases. This delivers the accountability the industry long avoided.

In the silent calculations American families make late at night over bills that threaten their security and dreams, TrumpRx stands as proof that determined leadership can shatter decades of exploitation. Democrats’ obstruction and hypocrisy on healthcare reform helped perpetuate this suffering, and their refusal to join real solutions carries unforgiving human costs that voters should never forget.

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Trump’s initiative haunts the old failures by showing what actual results look like when America comes first, delivering lower prices, restored hope, and a powerful rebuke to anyone who claims the system cannot change. The fight for affordable care has shifted decisively, and momentum now belongs to those who refuse to accept excuses any longer.

In the hushed midnight reckonings where exhausted parents weigh insulin against rent and shattered couples tally fertility dreams against empty bank accounts, TrumpRx.gov emerges as a thunderclap of defiance against the broken status quo.

Democrats’ relentless belligerence and jaw-dropping insincerity prolonged this agony, blocking relief while families bled financially. Republicans—every politico and every voter—should remember Trump’s victory with utmost clarity in the midterm crucible. It stands as living proof that America First leadership slashes costs, repatriates innovation, and restores dignity where elites offered only excuses.

The undeniable triumph of President Trump’s TrumpRx.gov deserves nothing less than to echo in voters’ minds as ballots are cast this fall, defining the choice between blue failure and red results.

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