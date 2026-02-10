President Trump Delivers More Massive Wins for Americans
From reducing prescription drug prices with TrumpRX to Trump Accounts for American children to new trade agreements, President Trump and his Administration keep notching amazing wins
President Trump and his Administration keep piling up one win after another for the American people and too many Americans are not aware of the progress. As my readers know, I am in the middle of a series of articles highlighting the broken American immigrant and non-immigrant visa system, but I am interrupting that article series to write about the HU…