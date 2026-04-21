Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Sigma Certified Black Belt.

President Trump Reversed Biden’s Immigration Debacle

The record is no longer theoretical. It is measurable, immediate, and unmistakable.

Since returning to office, President Donald J. Trump imposed a level of immigration law enforcement that the federal government had not attempted in generations and reversing four years of immigration disaster by former President Biden. The results are not hidden behind abstractions. They are visible in court rulings, border statistics, and the daily mechanics of enforcement.

This is what fulfilling a campaign promise looks like in practice. A closer look at President Trump’s accomplishments on immigration is in order.