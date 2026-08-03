Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

President Trump Stands Against the Rising Tide of Leftist Terrorism

President Donald J. Trump is confronting a danger that previous leaders ignored or downplayed for far too long.

On July 16, his administration brought together officials from nations across the globe to launch a coordinated international effort against radical left terrorism:

This is not symbolic talk. It is a serious, determined campaign treating far-left extremism with the same resolve once reserved for jihadist threats.

For Americans who want a safe, prosperous nation that remains a first-world powerhouse, this action could not come at a more critical time.