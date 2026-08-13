Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Republicans Need to Get Real About Trump’s Economic Record

Factories across America are humming louder than they have in years.

Production lines that sat idle or sputtered under the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration now run at full capacity.

New orders pour in from both domestic buyers and overseas customers who once again want goods stamped “Made in the USA.”

This is not a temporary blip. It is the direct result of red policies that reward investment, protect workers, and put American industry first.

Manufacturing expanded in July at its fastest pace in more than four years. The sector has grown for seven straight months after contracting throughout the Biden-Harris era. Export orders turned positive. Production hit levels not seen in a July since the early 1950s, according to data highlighted by Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz.

The Federal Reserve reports rising activity, payrolls, and wages nationwide. Factory wages rose 4.2 percent over the past year, outpacing inflation and delivering real gains to workers. The Philadelphia Fed survey shows general activity and new orders near five-year highs.

These numbers did not appear by chance.

Republican tax cuts aimed at working families have supported millions of jobs, protected hundreds of billions in wages, and sustained more than a trillion dollars in economic activity. Non-residential investment jumped 11.7 percent last quarter. Business equipment orders head toward a record this year. Capital goods imports now make up more than 40 percent of all goods imports as plants expand and retool.

Since President Donald J. Trump’s second term began, 83,000 construction jobs have been added in factories. More than 18,000 manufacturing positions have been created this year alone. The economy is projected to grow at a 6.2 percent annualized rate in the third quarter.

Michigan offers the clearest example of the revival:

Auto plants that once faced uncertainty now expand

General Motors is putting six billion dollars into American facilities, including Metro Detroit’s Orion Township, and adding overtime in Flint

Ford is investing three billion dollars in a battery park that will create 1,700 jobs and running a third shift on the F-150 line

Stellantis is pouring hundreds of millions into new hubs and expanded lines in the Detroit area

Detroit Diesel has recalled workers and added a shift

Meanwhile, vehicle sales in 2025 reached their strongest level since 2019. Ford posted its best year in six years. General Motors saw strong SUV demand. Jeep sales rose for the first time in years.

Trump’s tariffs on foreign-built vehicles and trucks forced production back home. Domestic assembly receives preferential treatment on parts. The result is paychecks staying in American communities. Beyond autos, Michigan has attracted more than $7 billion from technology firms for a data center campus. Pratt Industries committed $5 billion to re-industrialization.

Corning, Chobani, GE Aerospace, and other manufacturers are expanding with hundreds of millions more in new plants and jobs.

Inflation continues to ease. Core personal consumption expenditures inflation fell to 3.3 percent. Paychecks grow because of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, signed last summer. Among many other great things, it eliminates taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security while expanding the child tax credit and standard deduction. Every Democrat in Congress opposed these measures. Real disposable income per capita rose faster than prices. Spending increased as families regained breathing room.

Contrast this with the ruinous record left by Biden-Harris

Democrats produced the largest debt increase of any presidential term, adding $8.5 trillion after the economy had already reopened from COVID-19 shutdowns. Biden’s signature 1.9 trillion dollar spending package drove inflation from 2.6 percent to a 40-year peak of 9 percent. Cumulative prices rose 20.9 percent. A family of four paid an extra $18,496 a year for the same goods and services. Food climbed 22.6 percent, gasoline 32.3 percent, and rent 24.1 percent.

Combined with weak wage growth, Americans lost $8,000 in real income. Interest rates soared as the Federal Reserve hiked 11 times. Net interest costs on the debt more than doubled.

Yet public perception lags far behind reality.

A July survey found only 28 percent of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the economy while 70 percent disapprove. Just seven percent believe conditions are improving; 71 percent say they are worsening. Two-thirds claim the country is already in recession. Even among Trump’s supporters, many expect further decline.

This gap is dangerous.

Most Americans simply do not see the gains already delivered. Factories expanding, wages rising, investment pouring in, and inflation retreating remain invisible to far too many. That blindness creates an urgent requirement for Republican voters. The midterms approach fast. A low-energy turnout risks handing one or both chambers of Congress to the Democrats.

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Conservative and Independent Voters Need to Turn Out for the GOP

Blue vipers would then use every procedural tool to block further GOP progress, stall Trump’s appointments, and set the stage for a nation-wrecking leftist presidential victory in 2028.

Such an outcome would reverse ongoing red gains and revive toxic blue policies that produced soaring prices and cratering opportunity. The threat is sharper still because the Democratic Party has moved further left.

Three in four Democrats say they would support a democratic socialist candidate for president. Fully two-thirds of Democrats now view socialism more favorably than capitalism, the first time fewer than half rate capitalism positively. Their positive view of socialism has climbed from half in 2010 to two-thirds today. Meanwhile, support for free enterprise has fallen. Republicans and independents continue to reject that dead-end path.

A blue party whose base prefers socialism over capitalism will not deliver growth, higher real wages, or expanding factories. It will deliver higher taxes, heavier regulation, and the same inflationary spending that crushed American lives for years. The Republican manufacturing renaissance underway proves what works. Strong investment, clear incentives for domestic production, and tax relief that puts more money in workers’ pockets produce great results.

The Biden-Harris approach produced widespread misery, and Democrats would do even worse going forward.

Republican voters therefore carry a clear responsibility. They should acknowledge Trump’s actual economic performance rather than lose their minds in the prevailing national mood. They should turn out in force this November. Only a decisive showing can protect the gains the GOP already made and prevent a return to Democratic policies that left Americans in dire straits.

The data show factories expanding at the strongest pace in years, wages beating inflation, and investment accelerating. The general public attitude does not yet match those facts. That mismatch is the wake-up call. The choice in the midterms will decide whether President Trump’s positive direction continues. If it does not, then the country shall slide back into the Democrats’ economic decline, complete with soaring costs for essential goods and services.

The evidence leaves Republican voters with no time to waste.

(Be sure to give Dr. Cotto a follow on his social media account at X where you will find his podcast episodes, links to his books and articles, along with his daily posts containing everything from political analysis to economic analysis and more.)