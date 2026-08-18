SCOTUS, Campaign Finance Reform, the First Amendment, Fake News and the Midterms
The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in NRSC v. FEC may prove important this fall
On June 30, 2026, the United States Supreme Court decided an important campaign finance case disapproving of some limits placed on political party spending. Some in legacy media hyperventilated about the ruling claiming the sky is falling when the decision is much more limited than some media reports suggested. But, the implications for the upcoming mid-term U.S. House and Senate elections could be significant. Here is what happened.