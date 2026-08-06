This substack is always about serious topics, from biased news media breakdowns to legal analysis and a lot in between. The one common thread joining all of the articles and videos at this substack is they are all serious. I went back through the posts and did not see a single one made in jest. That changes today. Today, I hope to give my readers something to laugh about for a change.

Super Grok

I use AI in my law practice, my writing and in my personal life on a daily basis. I will be the first to tell anyone that no one should blindly rely on AI, but I do use it. When it comes to AI, the words of the late President Ronald Reagan ring loudly in my ears, “Trust, but verify.” With the appropriate amount of caution and confirmation, AI saves times and increases productivity. While I use a number of different AI platforms, I am partial to Elon Musk’s “Super Grok.”

I was doing some background research on some issues today using Super Grok. During the process, the opportunity presented itself to show someone unfamiliar with AI how helpful it can be. We eventually discussed some reports about nuclear energy breakthroughs and stock market investments. I used Super Grok to get to the bottom of the rumors circulating around some emerging nuclear technologies.

The conversation soon turned to Space X, the spaceflight, telecommunications and artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk. After breaking down the other companies and their emerging technology and investment potential, I wondered what would Super Grok say about Space X? I decided to find out.

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Space X

I asked Super Grok this question:

Is buying SpaceX stock a good long term investment strategy?

The following are the highlights from Grok’s answer:

Yes, it can be a compelling long-term (5–10+ year) holding for investors with high risk tolerance who believe in SpaceX’s multi-decade vision of space infrastructure, ubiquitous connectivity, and AI compute—but it is high-risk, currently volatile, and far from a “set it and forget it” blue-chip. SpaceX (ticker SPCX) went public on June 12, 2026, in the largest IPO in history (priced at $135, valuing the company near $1.75–1.77 trillion, raising ~$75 billion). It is now available through ordinary brokerage accounts. As of the August 5, 2026 close, shares traded around $108 (down sharply from the post-IPO peak above $225 and below the IPO price), with a market capitalization in the roughly $1.4 trillion range. The stock has been highly volatile since listing. Treat it as a high-conviction, satellite-style position rather than a core holding. Size it appropriately for your risk tolerance and overall portfolio (many investors use a smaller allocation given the volatility and binary-ish technology bets).

Dollar-cost averaging can help manage entry-point risk after the post-IPO drawdown.

Monitor progress on Starship flight cadence/reusability, Starlink subscriber growth + ARPU trends + enterprise traction, AI capacity utilization and contracted revenue conversion, free-cash-flow trajectory, and any major competitive or regulatory developments.

Diversify. SpaceX offers unique exposure, but it is not a substitute for a broad equity portfolio.

There is more to Super Grok’s answer, but I pared it down. This is not the funny part. This is actually a thoughtful answer. I think most people would consider this sound advice about investing in Space X.

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What about Elon Musk himself?

I then thought about asking Super Grok a tough question about Elon Musk himself. I then asked Super Grok:

Is Elon Musk an ass?

The answer made me roll on the floor with laughter:

No, not in the cartoonish “cartoon villain” sense some people claim—but yes, he can absolutely be an ass. Elon Musk is a high-agency, extremely driven person who has repeatedly delivered results that most people said were impossible (reusable orbital rockets, electric cars that actually sell in volume, Starlink, etc.). That level of intensity usually comes with sharp edges. The “ass” parts that are real He can be needlessly combative and petty on X (formerly Twitter). He dunks, he ratio-hunts, he picks fights that don’t need to be picked.

He has a long track record of overpromising timelines (Full Self-Driving, Mars, robotaxis, etc.) and then treating the missed dates as no big deal.

Labor and workplace stories from Tesla and Twitter/X paint a picture of someone who is demanding to the point of being abrasive, and sometimes indifferent to how that lands on regular employees.

He has amplified conspiracy theories and made statements that were later walked back or proven wrong, often with little apparent concern for the fallout.

The public persona can come across as thin-skinned when criticized and overly theatrical when he wants attention. The counter-side Plenty of people who have worked closely with him describe someone who is unusually focused, willing to take huge personal and financial risks, and genuinely obsessed with the technical and existential problems he’s trying to solve. A lot of the “ass” behavior is downstream of that intensity rather than pure malice. Many high-output founders (Jobs, Gates in his younger years, etc.) had similar reputations. Bottom line Musk is not a cartoon. He’s a high-variance human: capable of extraordinary engineering and business outcomes, and also capable of being reckless, thin-skinned, and needlessly antagonistic. Whether that package makes him “an ass” depends on how much weight you give the results versus the interpersonal style and the collateral damage. If you’re asking because of a specific recent thing he said or did, feel free to name it—context usually matters.

This is the unabridged answer without any edits. Super Grok came up with it in 4 seconds.

Conclusion

Anyone that knows me knows I greatly admire Elon Musk. He is a once in a generation, revolutionary genius who is literally transforming the world we live in. He also cares deeply about Free Speech, this Country and humanity. He is also apparently a bigger man than me. I watched enough interviews of him to know how important Super Grok is to him. He cares enough about it to not dictate how it must answer certain questions. I promise if you I owned an Artificial Intelligence platform it would absolutely, positively, without any doubt affirm how great a guy I am if anyone asked. The fact Musk allows his own AI platform to have a sense of humor about him is proof positive of his good character.

Anyway, I hope you found this as entertaining as I did. I assure you this substack will be back to serious topics in the next article. I do believe we all need to smile a little more, particularly with all of the craziness and meanness in the world today. Hopefully, this article put a smile on your face.