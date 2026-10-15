Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

The DSA Will Doom Working Americans

The Democrat Socialists of America are the driving force behind the radical leftist takeover of the Democrat Party. Their radical leftist agenda of open borders, mass illegal alien amnesty, Medicare for all, universal rent control, student-debt cancellation, “free” tuition, the Green New Deal and a 32 hour workweek (among other things) will literally wreck the Middle Class.

The Council of Economic Advisors, an agency within the Executive Office of the President, created by Congress in 1946 to provide the President of the United States with objective economic advice completed its analysis of eight (8) policy pillars of the DSA. The results are shocking. The cost of the DSA’s beloved agenda will be a wrecking ball for American households.