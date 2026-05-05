President Trump and his Administration are working hard to reverse the illegal alien invasion perpetrated by the Biden Administration. The Trump Administration’s efforts to reverse the Biden Regime’s disastrous policies were reported on multiple times in this Substack. (See here, here and here.) The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office (commonly known as ICE) figures prominently in the Trump Administration’s efforts to detain and deport the millions of illegal immigrants in our Country. Of course, efforts by ICE to enforce American immigration law infuriate the Fake News Media. In an effort to undermine ICE and its mission, the Fake News Media promotes one lie after another to cast ICE in a negative light. Here are a few recent examples.