The Fake News Media Lies about Islamic Terror Attack in New York City this Weekend
Fake News Media falsely portrayed terror attack on an anti-Islam protest in NYC as an attack on the City's Muslim Mayor
No low is too low for the Fake News Media. They prove it over and over again. Just when one thinks they could not possibly stoop any lower, the Fake News Media sinks deeper than ever. The Fake News Media hit a new low this weekend with its reporting on an unsuccessful Islamic terror attack on a gathering of anti-Islam protestors in New York City (of …