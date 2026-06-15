The pattern of leftist media bias around stories involving the federal department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues. The pattern is not merely that ICE is criticized. In a free country, federal law enforcement should be criticized when criticism is deserved. This problem is different. Increasingly, the public is invited to accept the most inflammatory version of an ICE story before the basic facts have been verified or without any regard for the facts.

That is not journalism. It is narrative construction.

And the purpose is clear enough: portray immigration enforcement as inherently abusive, racist, lawless, and predatory. Once that narrative is accepted, every arrest becomes proof of the narrative, even when the facts point in a different direction.