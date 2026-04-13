The Future Direction of this Substack
I am working on expanding and rebranding this Substack and need some feedback from you. Your input will shape this Substack moving forward.
Next, with respect to the topics you want to see more of what format do you prefer?
I will post the results of the polls in a future article and let you all know more about the rebrand. Thank you for your help!
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