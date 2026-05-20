For decades the Pulitzer Prize was the most prestigious journalism award in the world. Created by the will and testament of renowned newspaperman Joseph Pulitzer, the Pulitzers started in 1917. Each year, normally 23 awards are made with 15 of the Pulitzers given for journalism. Works of fiction are included as well. Many famous people won Pulitzers, including Ernest Hemingway, John F. Kennedy (who won the Pulitzer Prize for biography in 1957 with his book, Profiles in Courage) and Harper Lee. Unfortunately, in the era of Trump, the Pulitzer Prize Board became infected with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and showered awards on Fake News Media hucksters peddling misinformation about Trump. The Pulitzer Prize and the Board which awards the prizes are not what they used to be. Here is the story.

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Readers will remember the “Russia Collusion Hoax” which dogged President Trump in his first term. I wrote extensively about the Hoax in my first three books and on this Substack. We know now the Russia Collusion Hoax was concocted by Hillary Clinton and her campaign, former President Obama and high level members of his outgoing administration and Deep State actors in the Federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Jaw-dropping disclosures continue to be made about the Russia Collusion Hoax and former President Obama and his administration’s role in fabricating and promoting it.

The Pulitzer Board awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting jointly to The Washington Post and The New York Times for their “Russia Collusion” reporting. The award was based on a series of 20 separate articles. The Pulitzer Board announced the joint award in the National Reporting category with this observation (form Paragraph 101 of the original petition):

(What a bald-faced, unabashed dish of propaganda. Virtually everyone knew this biased reporting, much of which was based on anonymous, unreliable, unverifiable “sources” was bunk when it was published. Yet, the Pulitzer Board ate it up.)

After much of the “Russia Collusion” narrative was debunked, revised or retracted, President Trump asked the Pulitzer Board to rescind the 2018 award made jointly to The Washington Post and The New York Times. Not only did the Pulitzer Board refuse to rescind the award, it doubled down falsely claiming no contentions or assertions in the articles were “discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”

President Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize Board for defamation in State Court in Florida in 2022 for publishing what he claimed were false statements published with “actual malice” and “with reckless disregard for the truth,” the standard for proving defamation of public figures under New York Times v. Sullivan.

The Russia Collusion Hoax is Total Nonsense

I covered all of this in my first three books about Fake News and won’t burden readers with too much detail here. Suffice it to say, one story after another published by Fake News Media outlets peddled misinformation about the (non-existent) “ties” between Russia and the Trump campaign. It was all hogwash. The cacophony of misinformation and media hyperbole led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a multi-year investigation which turned up ZERO coordination, collusion or conspiracy between Trump and “Russia,” despite endless resources and a "dream team" of Democrat and leftist lawyers.

After Trump was exonerated by the Mueller Report and that ridiculous investigation was shut down, one would think this ridiculous narrative would end. But, that did not happen. In fact, some claim President Trump was not “exonerated” of “Russia Collusion,” however, the Mueller Report itself states, at page 173:

Of course, everyone on Planet Earth knew there was no “Russia Collusion” long before the Mueller Report came out. But, the fact Mueller and his cabal of anti-Trump lawyers could not “establish” any conspiracy between Trump, the Trump campaign and “Russia” IS exoneration. (Not to mention, the Mueller team vastly over stated — at best — Russian “election interference” in the first place.)

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President Trump Requests the Awards be Revoked

Again, in September 2021, well after the “Russia Collusion Hoax” was demonstrated to, in fact, be a Hoax, President Trump requested the Pulitzer Board revoke the 2018 joint award to The New York Times and The Washington Post. The request was renewed on November 15, 2021 and yet again on May 27, 2022.

The Board refused, instead issuing a public statement claiming two “independent” (but, unidentified) reviews of the work were made at the request of the Board. The Board then went on to claim the reviews confirmed:

Stated another way, the Pulitzer Board claims two secret, unidentified reviewers went over the 20 articles and found, despite the fact the “Russia Collusion” narrative proved to be a Hoax, not even a single passage, assertion, contention or headline was “discredited” by the actual facts. Unbelievable.

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The Case is Still in Litigation

As I mentioned, President Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize Board and various of its individual members for defamation. Efforts by the Defendants to have the case dismissed were unsuccessful. Efforts by the Pulitzer Board to delay the suit until President Trump is no longer in office also failed. The case is moving forward.

The Pulitzer Board Issues Awards to More Anti-Trump Fake News

The Pulitzer Board was obviously not embarrassed about issuing Pulitzer Prizes in 2018 for anti-Trump, Fake News. They are equally undeterred by being sued for defamation. A few of this year’s Pulitzer Prize winners prove the point.

In 2026, the Pulitzer Prize in the Public Service Category went again to The Washington Post another anti-Trump piece:

“Piercing the veil of secrecy” around the “chaotic overhaul of federal agencies” and “chronicling in rich detail the human impacts of the cuts . . .?” What a pile of leftist claptrap. Go read a few of the articles this award is based on (a link is here). The articles consist of biased, anti-Trump, anti-Elon Musk, anti-government efficiency bunk one after another.

The staff of The New York Times won again in 2026 in the Investigative Reporting category for:

Take a look at the articles the award is based on. Again, these articles read more like Democrat Party hit pieces than “investigative reporting.” (Wouldn’t it be nice if The New York Times published one hit piece after another directed at a Democrat? Yeah, that is never going to happen.)

The staff of the Chicago Tribune also won in 2026 in the Local Reporting Category for:

Read the description above, then go read the articles the award is based on. The staff of the Chicago Tribune obviously does not like ICE or this nation’s immigration laws, but that is hardly the basis for an award. These articles read like pro-illegal immigrant propaganda. Notice how the paper did not get an award for reporting on how many illegal alien sex offenders, murders, rapists, drug dealers and other violent criminals ICE took off the streets (in Chicago, one of the most violent cities in America).

What a pile of rubbish.

Conclusion

Obviously, the Pulitzer Prize Board thinks highly of anti-Trump, anti-conservative, anti-federal law enforcement propaganda. The Board goes out of its way in many cases to promote pro-Democrat talking points and leftist Fake News. Further, the Pulitzer Prize Board is apparently undeterred by being sued for defamation. At the rate they are going, they will get sued again and they will have themselves to blame. As I said, the Pulitzer Prize is not what it used to be.