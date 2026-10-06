Parties challenging the Trump Administration’s policies and actions keep cherry-picking federal district courts loaded with leftist district judges to file their legal challenges. As a result, they oftentimes get temporary victories in district court, generating plenty of legacy media headlines, only to lose in higher courts. In the last couple of weeks this scenario played out yet again in two important cases involving election integrity and immigration.
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