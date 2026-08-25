On March 31, 2026, President Trump issued a bold Executive Order intended to ensure integrity in Federal elections. (See here for my previous article about the EO.) The EO sought to prevent non-citizens from voting in our elections and to curtail the misuse, abuse and fraud surrounding voting by mail. Within days of the EO being issued, two lawsuits were filed in federal court in Massachusetts, one by a group of blue states and another by the League of Women Voters, challenging the Executive Order. The two cases were consolidated or “put together.” In June 2026, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani (nominated by former President Obama), issued an Order declaring parts of the EO of “ultra vires” and “unconstitutional.” The First Circuit Court of Appeal denied the Trump Administration’s request for a stay.

Today, the United States Supreme Court granted the stay requested by the Trump Administration, thereby allowing the EO to continue to remain in effect while the case is appealed. While this is a huge victory for President Trump, the Trump Administration and election integrity, it does not decide the case and is not the ruling we (Americans who care about honest elections) are in need of. That fight is yet to come.