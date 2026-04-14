The lawfare waged by the left against President Trump and his Administration rages on, however, the Trump Administration continues to win in court. In the early days of President Trump’s second term, I wrote numerous articles about the litigation targeting the Administration. Over the last few months, my focus was elsewhere. Several subscribers to this Substack recently requested updates on some of the more prominent cases involving the Trump Administration. The next two or three (perhaps more) articles will update readers on litigation involving the Trump Administration.

The Trump Administration’s Big Wins in the 5th & 8th Circuits

On July 8, 2025, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, more commonly known as “ICE,” issued a new guidance for detention of illegal aliens who are apprehended in the United States. Under the new guidance, illegal aliens are detained indefinitely without bond. Shortly thereafter, in September 2025, a Board of Immigration Appeals decision held illegals were not entitled to bond hearings. Thousands of these detainees filed suit in federal court challenging the detentions. The cases are working their way through the courts now, but some additional background is in order to put the proceedings and court decisions in context.

The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsbility Act of 1996 (also known as the IIRIRA) defines aliens who are present in the United States as “applicants for admission.” See 8 U.S.C. §1225(a)(1):

With respect to these aliens, 8 U.S.C. §1225(b)(2)(a) provides:

Read that again. An “alien” (remember, “alien” is defined by 8 U.S.C. §1101(a)(3) to mean “. . . any person not a citizen or national of the United States”) whom an “examining immigration officer determines . . . is not clearly and beyond a doubt entitled to be admitted shall be detained for a proceeding under section 1229a.”

What are section 1229a proceedings? 8 U.S.C. §1229a are Removal Proceedings:

To summarize, federal immigration law essentially says illegal aliens who are apprehended in the United States “shall be detained” for “removal proceedings.”

Prior Administrations did not implement this provision of immigration law, but instead allowed illegal aliens to seek and obtain release on bond under another provision of federal law.

In July 2025, ICE issued a new guidance requiring the detention of illegal aliens without bond. Thousands of illegal aliens detained under the new guidance filed suit in federal court challenging their detentions without bond. Despite the fact the language of the federal statutes mandating that illegals “shall be detained,” many federal district courts ruled against the detentions without bond, as Politico reported on September 20, 2025:

Of course, the Trump Administration challenged many of these rulings.

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The US Fifth & Eighth Circuits Rule in Favor of the Trump Administration

In February 2026, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled in favor of the Trump Administration's right to detain illegals without bond in a case involving two illegals who entered the USA illegally in 2001 and 2009. The Court ruled:

This was a resounding victory for the Trump Administration. As the Center for Immigration Studies reported:

After the 5th Circuit ruled in favor of the Trump Administration, the Plaintiffs in the case applied for rehearing (asking the panel of judge’s who decided the case to consider it again) and rehearing en banc (asking the entire US Fifth Circuit to consider the case). On April 9, 2026, the Court denied rehearing and rehearing en banc, as reported on social media. From the Court’s order:

This means the U.S. 5th Circuit’s opinion will stand unless the Plaintiffs apply to the the United States Supreme Court and it agrees to hear the case.

On March 25, 2026, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit also ruled in favor of the Trump Administration's illegal alien detention policy, reversing a district court’s decision. (The case before the 8th Circuit involved an illegal alien who entered the USA illegally for the second time in 2016, but was not apprehended until a traffic stop in Minneapolis in August 2025. As noted above, the 5th Circuit case involved illegals who entered the USA in 2201 & 2009. It took long enough to round these illegals up, did it not?)

These two decisions are resounding victories for the Trump Administration and will end a massive amount of litigation filed on behalf of illegal aliens, unless the United States Supreme Court takes up the issue and rules against the federal government.

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Rules in Favor of Trump on Refugee Resettlement

This Ninth Circuit decision offers a good illustration of just how long litigation can take. This case involves injunctions issued over President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) pausing Refugee Resettlement. I wrote about President Trump January 2025 EO pausing Refugee Resettlement and the initial injunction issued by a district judge in Washington State back in March 2025. I wrote again about the issue in April 2025, when the U.S. 9th Circuit stayed the lower court's injunction pending appeal, thereby allowing President Trump's EO to remain in effect.

The 9th Circuit finally issued its opinion in the case on March 5, 2026, and ruled in favor of the President's ability to stop Refugee Resettlement. The decision on the merits took an entire year. This underscores how important the stay issued by the Court of Appeal can be. That stay stopped the lower court’s injunction from taking effect (for the most part), thereby allowing President Trump’s EO to be enforced while the appeal continued.

When the 9th Circuit stayed the lower court’s injunction it “tipped its hand” on how it would rule on the merits of the appeal, since it had to rule on the “likelihood of success on the merits” when it ruled on the stay. Still, this is another important victory for President Trump, the power of the Office of the President and for the American people. The U.S. 9th Circuit covers a vast amount of territory (nine states), including California and Washington. This decision will close the door on some of the left’s favorite radical leftist judges should anyone wish to file future challenges to President Trump’s refugee resettlement orders.

The Contrast Between Trump and Biden on Refugee Resettlement

As I wrote many times, President Joe Biden and his Regime refused to enforce our borders and flooded this Country with illegal aliens. At the same time, President Biden allowed more Refugees to be Resettled in the United States than ever (125,000 per year). President Trump’s approach is quite different, as the 9th Circuit decision highlights. President Trump temporarily stopped Refugee Resettlement completely. Then in September 2025, President Trump ordered only 7,500 Refugees will be allowed into the USA in 2026 with those to be “primarily allocated to Afrikaners from South Africa . . ..” President Trump stopped the flood of Refugees.

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Conclusion

While Pam Bondi is no longer the US Attorney General the United States Department of Justice under her leadership notched historic, important wins for the Trump Administration, one after the other. The court cases referenced in this article are good illustrations. A massive number of legal challenges have been made against President Trump and his Administration, with many of the challenges being frivolous. Yet, the Trump Administration continues to win many of these cases. Hopefully, the Administration’s wins in federal court will continue.