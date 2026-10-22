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Today, The Constitutional Compass presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Too Many American Voters Do Not Care About Trump’s Economic Miracle

The manufacturing revival under President Donald J. Trump is no longer a forecast. It is a measurable fact.

The Council of Economic Advisers, an agency within the Executive Office of the President, created by Congress in 1946 to provide the President of the United States with objective economic advice, examined President Trump’s second term to date and found robust growth across jobs, output, wages, and construction. That comes after the Biden-Harris years shipped more than 200,000 American manufacturing positions overseas. Factory construction employment in non-residential specialty trades has climbed by more than 110,000 since January 2025.