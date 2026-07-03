Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Trump and the Supreme Court are Making America First World Again!

Americans are finally catching their breath after years of chaos at the border, skyrocketing rents, and strained communities.

Real relief has arrived.

The Supreme Court just delivered a clear ruling affirming the Donald J. Trump administration’s full authority to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants:

This decision extends to all other TPS terminations. It slams shut a backdoor that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris weaponized to flood the country with unvetted third-world arrivals.

It stands as another decisive victory in the determined push to restore order and put American families first.

For too long, open-border policies treated housing, jobs, police protection, and healthcare as if they were unlimited resources. They are not. Millions of illegal entrants poured in under Biden-Harris, driving up demand for apartments, school seats, and emergency rooms. Hardworking Americans paid the price through higher costs and eroded security. Now that tide is turning sharply, and the results are visible in everyday American life.

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