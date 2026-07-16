Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Trump is Making American History Great Again!

For generations, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has stood as a beacon on the National Mall.

Families walked through its halls with children in tow. Tourists from every state and every corner of the world came to see the objects that built a nation. The idea was simple: show Americans where they came from, what their country achieved, and why it remains worth defending. That museum was meant to stir pride, not shame.

Under years of woke leftism, the National Museum of American History stopped telling the American story. It started rewriting facts to fit a narrow, anti-Western, even anti-American worldview:

Instead of celebrating the long, imperfect march toward liberty, visitors face a relentless drumbeat of guilt. America’s founders appear mainly as villains. The founding documents get sliced and diced to downplay their revolutionary brand of inalienable rights.