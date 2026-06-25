Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Trump is Taking on ANTIFA. That is America First in Action.

For too long, Americans watched in frustration as masked leftists turned city streets into battlegrounds. These leftists attacked police, silenced voices they disagreed with, and treated lawful order as the real enemy.

That era of unchecked chaos is over.

President Donald J. Trump’s administration moved with clear purpose, naming Antifa a domestic terrorist organization and rolling out a tough plan to crush organized political violence: