Today, Fake News Exposed presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Trump Turbocharges America First as the Midterm Elections Approach

President Donald J. Trump is delivering on his core pledge to put America first.

He breathes new life into the nation’s factories while racing ahead in the technologies that will define tomorrow. By adjusting key tariffs and launching bold steps on artificial intelligence (AI), he is rebuilding the industrial backbone that once made America unstoppable and securing our edge in the digital age. This is leadership that matters, creating jobs today and safeguarding prosperity for generations.

For too long, cheap foreign metals flooded our markets, hollowing out steel towns and threatening our ability to build what we need at home. Trump has changed that.

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Through smart use of national security tools, he protected vital industries and sparked a genuine comeback. In 2025, the United States rose to become the world’s third-largest steel producer. New plants are rising in places like West Virginia, Arkansas, and South Carolina. Over four million tons of fresh steelmaking capacity will come online in the next two years, with more projects underway nationwide. President Trump highlighted some of the developments in a recent White House Fact Sheet:

States that loyally support Republicans are getting what they voted for in good-paying jobs.

The same momentum is building in aluminum and copper. A major joint venture between Century Aluminum and Emirates Global Aluminum will construct the first new aluminum smelter in America in decades, located in Oklahoma:

Companies including Highland Copper, Ivanhoe Electric, Rio Tinto, and Wieland are expanding mining, smelting, and fabrication here at home.

These gains did not happen by accident. They flow directly from consistent tariff protections that level the playing field against subsidized foreign competition. Domestic producers and their workers can now compete fairly, keeping money and skills inside our borders.

On June 1, Trump signed a proclamation making targeted adjustments. Tariffs on agricultural equipment such as combines and harvesters drop from 25 percent to 15 percent. The category of industrial equipment facing 15 percent tariffs now includes mobile machinery like bulldozers and forklifts from certain trading partners.

Foreign firms can qualify for a lower 10 percent duty if their capital equipment contains at least 85 percent U.S.-melted and poured steel or aluminum by weight.

American Manufacturing Expands on the Force of President Trump’s Policies

These changes last until the end of 2027, giving companies a clear window to invest in American production. The goal is straightforward: more steel and aluminum made here, more factories humming, stronger supply chains for housing, farming, and manufacturing.

This builds on Trump’s first-term breakthroughs and his ongoing work this term. He has applied these tools across steel, aluminum, copper, autos, lumber, semiconductors, critical minerals, and more. The results speak volumes.

In May, U.S. manufacturing expanded at the fastest pace in four years, marking five straight months of growth that far exceeded forecasts:

Trillions in private and foreign investment are flowing back, creating real opportunities for American families. These moves strengthen national security by reducing reliance on uncertain overseas sources and lift entire regions that suffered from decades of misguided global trade deals.

Yet Trump understands that restoring yesterday’s industries is only half the battle. America must also dominate the future.

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Trump Promotes Responsible AI Innovation

On June 2, he signed an executive order designed to push AI innovation forward while hardening our defenses. The order focuses federal efforts on protecting key systems, from national security networks to civilian government operations. It directs practical help for state and local governments, plus operators of critical infrastructure such as rural hospitals, community banks, and local utilities.

An AI cybersecurity clearinghouse will work voluntarily with industry to spot and fix vulnerabilities quickly and at large scale. Funding pathways and hiring reforms will bring more skilled people into federal cybersecurity roles.

Importantly, the approach avoids heavy-handed rules. No mandatory licensing or pre-approvals for AI developers. Instead, it creates a voluntary framework for frontier models, giving trusted partners early secure access to strengthen defenses and spur safe progress. The Justice Department will crack down harder on criminals who misuse AI to breach systems or steal data.

Trump’s vision rejects the Biden-Harris administration’s top-down regulatory style. He partners with American industry rather than smothering it, recognizing that our private sector drives global leadership in this field.

This balance matters deeply. As AI grows more powerful, so do the risks from adversaries, such as China, seeking to exploit weaknesses in our infrastructure and intellectual property. Trump’s strategy coordinates government and business to deploy the best tools rapidly. It invests in both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities while keeping innovation free.

Earlier steps set the stage: removing burdensome Biden-Harris-era policies, releasing an AI Action Plan in July 2025 to cut red tape, issuing orders against biased government AI models, protecting against conflicting state regulations, unveiling a National Cyber Strategy in March 2026, and laying out a legislative framework for AI challenges.

This month’s order continues that forward drive, positioning the United States to lead in AI, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

Together, these actions paint a clear picture.

Trump is not choosing between old industry and new technology; he is advancing both at once. Revitalized steel, aluminum, and copper plants provide the physical foundation for everything from bridges to data centers. Meanwhile, unleashed AI innovation secures those assets and propels us ahead of rivals who would gladly seize the lead if we hesitated.

This is the America First agenda in action: practical, results-oriented, focused on workers, families, and long-term strength.

The Midterms Could Hold the Key to Sustaining American Economic Growth

As midterm season unfolds, the stakes could not be higher.

Voters who value these gains must remember what is at risk. Efforts to rebuild manufacturing and secure technological superiority require steady support in Congress. Any shift that empowers Democrats, with their sickening hatred of Trump and all that he does, would surely stall momentum, reopen doors to unfair imports, and burden innovators with red tape.

The progress we see today in factories and tech labs shows what consistent leadership delivers. It revives pride in American productivity, creates pathways to better lives, and guards our future against those who want us less competitive. Especially the Chinese Communist Party.

Trump’s record here is extraordinary because it tackles real vulnerabilities head-on. He inherited weakened industries and regulatory confusion, then applied targeted tools to reverse the damage. New plants rising, burgeoning blue-collar employment opportunities, manufacturing data beating expectations; these are concrete signs of renewal.

On the AI front, practical cybersecurity steps without killing creativity show wisdom earned from experience. Americans, whether in steel country or innovation hubs, benefit when policy puts their security and opportunity first.

The message is simple yet powerful. By fortifying strategic metals and championing responsible AI advancement, President Trump is making good on promises that matter most.

He is restoring the economic might that underpins our independence and ensuring we shape the next era rather than react to it. Families in revitalized communities, workers gaining skills, and innovators pushing boundaries all stand to gain. This dual focus on tradition and tomorrow is what strong, fact-driven governance looks like.

It deserves continued support, especially from Republicans, so the momentum carries forward, keeping America the world’s greatest economic and technological force. That the GOP may credibly claim credit for this is long-term political gold.

For truly America-first patriots, what is not to like?

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