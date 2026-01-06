US Seizes Venezuelan Dictator Nicholas Maduro. Was the Action Legal?
Yes, the arrest of Maduro and his wife is legal, regardless of the howling by Fake News Media and Democrat politicians
On Saturday, January 3, 2026, United States forces seized Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, in a daring raid of the Venezuelan military base where Maduro lives. The raid was carried out by the U.S. Army’s Delta Force who snatched Maduro from his bedroom after a gun battle with Venezuelan forces. The best description of the raid and its…