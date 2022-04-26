WHO AM I?

My name is Daniel R. Street. I am an attorney in Louisiana with over 27 years of experience, primarily in civil litigation in state and federal courts. I am also an author, gun owner, Second Amendment supporter, a Free Speech advocate, baseball fan and Christian. I love this Country. I believe in putting America and our people first. I also believe the bedrock freedom of Americans to Freedom of Speech is under attack by everything from cancel culture, leftist fascism and widespread media, government and industry misinformation.

I wrote a book series entitled Fake News Exposed about Trump, Volumes One through Three, exposing over 80 biased, misleading or outright untrue stories about President Donald J. Trump, his family, his businesses and his Administration. I wrote another book about Fake News entitled Fake News Exposed, 25 of the Worst Media Lies about Conservatives, Guns, COVID and Everything Else. I am working on other books, including a book series about COVID-19 Fake News and another series about the 2020 Election Manipulation, Cancel Culture and Attacks on America.

I also provide legal analysis about a variety of legal issues of the day, including the law fare being waged against President Trump and other Republicans, voting rights, election challenges and more. I write extensively about the illegitimate indictments of President Trump and other Republicans and made a host of media appearances discussing those issues and many others. My articles covering all manner of legal issues and Fake News have been published by The Daily Wire, The Blaze, American Greatness, American Thinker and Stream.org.

One limitation of books is the time needed to research, compile, write, edit and then publish them. By the time a book is completed, let alone a series of books, the issues addressed are often out of date. This is particularly true in our fast-paced world of never-ending news cycles.

I started this publication to allow my readers access to some of my legal analysis and breakdowns of Fake News, Media misinformation and suppressed information on a more timely basis than books will allow. Here, I will breakdown and expose Media misinformation, lies and distortions and attacks on America in near “real time,” thereby allowing my readers to see through the smoke and mirrors to the truth. I will also provide timely legal analysis of many important legal issues and legal developments.

In each of the stories I post about news media, I will outline the Fake News, lies, biased attack or attack on America with links to the misinformation or attack. Then I will breakdown the misinformation or attack, expose the lies, weaknesses, fallacies or misinformation and deconstruct the story with links to sources and information to allow my readers to see the truth for themselves. Regarding legal analysis, I strive to distill complex legal issues down to the basic elements and frame and explain the issues in understandable terms.

I plan to post at least one story each week.

I hope you will join me. Thank you.