Daniel R. Street's Fake News Exposed
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Cole Allen Was Driven by Blue Hatred for Trump. Republicans Must Wake Up!
By Joseph Ford Cotto
8 hrs ago
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Daniel R. Street
20
2
The Fake News Media Just Cannot Tell the Truth about ICE
Media Lies about Immigration and Customs Enforcement Abound as Fake News Media Works to Stop the Deportations of Illegal Aliens
May 5
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Daniel R. Street
April 2026
Readers, Tell Me More About You!
As you know, I am working on expanding and rebranding this Substack.
Apr 30
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Daniel R. Street
Democrats Only Care About Motivating Their Radical Base, Not "Affordability"
By Joseph Ford Cotto
Apr 28
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Daniel R. Street
2
1
United States Department of Justice Indicts the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)
According to the Grand Jury the SPLC covertly supported various hate groups and their leadership, while defrauding donors
Apr 23
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Daniel R. Street
13
1
7
President Trump Reversed Biden's Immigration Debacle
By Joseph Ford Cotto
Apr 21
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Daniel R. Street
1
2
1
The Trump Administration Piles Up More Wins in Federal Court
The left's lawfare against President Trump continues, but the Trump Administration continues to win
Apr 14
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Daniel R. Street
15
1
4
The Future Direction of this Substack
I am working on expanding and rebranding this Substack and need some feedback from you.
Apr 13
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Daniel R. Street
4
Trump Crushed DEI. Will His Voters Who Support Ending DEI Show Up in the Mid Terms?
By Joseph Ford Cotto
Apr 9
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Daniel R. Street
6
3
2
President Trump's Bold Move to Ensure Integrity in Federal Elections
A Close Look at President Trump's March 31, 2026 Executive Order
Apr 7
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Daniel R. Street
2
I Need Your Help This Substack
Take the 3 Question Survey!
Apr 6
•
Daniel R. Street
1
1
Trump Ended Mass Immigration and Democrats Want to Revive It
By Joseph Ford Cotto
Apr 2
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Daniel R. Street
2
2
© 2026 Daniel R. Street
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